Flood victims still dealing with duplication of benefits issues with SBA loans

Lawmakers at the Louisiana capitol, including the governor, are calling out leaders on a national stage. Their message has to do with an issue impacting thousands of August 2016 flood victims.

"The governor has been pressing hard. It is the single most troublesome topic that we hear from folks who are trying to recover is this duplication of benefits of SBA loans," said Pat Forbes with the Office of Community Development.

The governor says flood victims who took out an SBA loan can't get all of the help they need from the Restore Louisiana grants. That's because the federal government defines both as essentially the same thing, but the governor says that's not the case.

We're told he's asking officials in Washington, D.C. to better explain whether a new law could clear up some of the confusion.

