VIDEO: Saints running back Mark Ingram slammed by four legged de - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Saints running back Mark Ingram slammed by four legged defender

By Kevin Foster, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mark Ingram Recaps slam Mark Ingram Recaps slam
(WAFB) -

While on an NFL-USO Tour, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram met his match.

When challenged to use his famed skill in evasion to escape a security work dog at Italy's Aviano Air Base, Ingram hit the ground. Hard. 

Watch the full video below:

 

Ingram can be seen recapping the entire experience below:

 

Ingram is entering the final year of a four-year, $16 million contract he signed with the Saints prior to the start of the 2015 season.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly