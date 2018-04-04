VIDEO: Saints running back Mark Ingram slammed by four legged defender

While on an NFL-USO Tour, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram met his match.
When challenged to use his famed skill in evasion to escape a security work dog at Italy's Aviano Air Base, Ingram hit the ground. Hard.
Watch the full video below:
NFL-USO Tour, Day 2: Versatile @Saints back @MarkIngram22 decided to test his luck against a security work dog here at Italy’s Aviano Air Base.— Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018
Results: TROUBLESOME. ?? pic.twitter.com/WE9t34XfHu
Ingram can be seen recapping the entire experience below:
Saints star @MarkIngram22 dishes on his run-in with an amped-up security K9 during Wednesday’s NFL-USO Tour in Italy. ?? pic.twitter.com/ERJ09sCOEg— Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018
Ingram is entering the final year of a four-year, $16 million contract he signed with the Saints prior to the start of the 2015 season.
