Applebee's 'Dollarita' returns for month of April

By Kevin Foster, Digital Content Producer
For those looking for cheaper drinks, one dollar margaritas are back at Applebee's. The popular drink, also known as the "Dollarita," is a cocktail served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix.

The special is expected to last for the entire month of April. Baton Rouge currently has one Applebee's location on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway. 

You can view their official announcement below.

