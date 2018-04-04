Undrafted drought could end soon with all eyes on Johnson at Southern Pro Day

NFL personnel were on hand Wednesday at A.W. Mumford Stadium to watch a group of former Southern Jaguars workout, most notably All-American and three-time first-team all SWAC defensive back Danny Johnson.

Johnson is undoubtedly the most talented Jaguar to come out of Southern University in a long time. With 17 career interceptions and 34 career pass break ups in his time on the bluff, he possesses the kind of athleticism and versatility that will give him a shot to play at the professional level.

On having lots of attention from NFL teams, “It’s amazing,” Johnson said. “But I still have to remain humble. Anything can happen between now and the draft.”

Originally from East Feliciana Parish, Johnson participated in positional drills along with the vertical jump, but sat out the 40-yard dash and bench press, opting to let his numbers from the NFL combine do the talking, when he ran a 4.44 and pressed 225 pounds 15 times in the two events, respectively.

At Southern’s pro day, @D__Johnson10 is participating in on the field drills and the vertical jump. Won’t run the 40 or Bench press. @WAFB @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/jvIKeI1c3M — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperSPX) April 4, 2018

Dominant as a cornerback in his four years on the bluff, Johnson projects as a nickel back at the next level because of his lengthy arms and physicality. “It’s about the right team,” Southern head coach Dawson Odums, who coached Johnson for four seasons, said after the workout. “Sort of like Cinderella and the glass slipper. The fit has to be right. That will give him the best opportunity to make a team.”

Johnson could possibly be the first Jaguar selected in the NFL draft since Lenny Williams in 2004, who was a seventh round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL draft is in Dallas, Texas from April 26 to 28.

