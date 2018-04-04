Southern University holds annual Pro Day

Former Southern University football players will work out Wednesday in front of representatives from every NFL team for SU’s annual Pro Day.
The players are participating in a number of on-field drills and exercises to showcase their talents in hopes of catching the interest of professional recruiters.
Photos coming in from the scene are included below.
At Southern’s pro day, @D__Johnson10 is participating in on the field drills and the vertical jump. Won’t run the 40 or Bench press. @WAFB @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/jvIKeI1c3M— Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperSPX) April 4, 2018
Check back for updates.
