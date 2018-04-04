Short-term rentals may face tougher rules in Massachusetts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Short-term rentals may face tougher rules in Massachusetts

By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts Senate has approved legislation regulating short-term rentals like those made through online platforms like Airbnb.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on a 31-6 vote. It would impose existing state hotel taxes on the rooms and allow communities to impose local excise taxes.

The Senate bill differs from legislation approved by the Massachusetts House.

The Massachusetts Lodging Association, which represents the hotel industry, said the bill will let investors continue to turn scarce housing stock into "de facto hotels."

Airbnb applauded the bill.

The travel website Expedia said the bill "unfairly targets online travel agents."

The Senate says their bill would generate about $34.5 million in state taxes and $25.5 million in local taxes annually. The House and Senate must now come up with a single, compromise bill.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram

    School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:18:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waits for the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. A social media message to Edelman l...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waits for the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. A social media message to Edelman l...
    A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.More >>
    A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.More >>

  • Republican Walker sounds alarm, Democrats see hope after win

    Republican Walker sounds alarm, Democrats see hope after win

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:14:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:17:53 GMT
    (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Wisconsin candidate Judge Rebecca Dallet greets supporters as they watch returns on election night at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Dallet is facing conservative Sauk County...(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Wisconsin candidate Judge Rebecca Dallet greets supporters as they watch returns on election night at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Dallet is facing conservative Sauk County...
    Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.More >>
    Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.More >>

  • Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

    Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:39:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:17:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this March 30, 2018 photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state's 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier, a pediatrician who's leading the Democratic field in fundraising, is among eig...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this March 30, 2018 photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state's 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier, a pediatrician who's leading the Democratic field in fundraising, is among eig...
    Democrats target Washington House district that's been held by Republicans since its establishment almost four decades ago.More >>
    Democrats target Washington House district that's been held by Republicans since its establishment almost four decades ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly