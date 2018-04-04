Short-term rentals may face tougher rules in Massachusetts

By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts Senate has approved legislation regulating short-term rentals like those made through online platforms like Airbnb.
The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on a 31-6 vote. It would impose existing state hotel taxes on the rooms and allow communities to impose local excise taxes.
The Senate bill differs from legislation approved by the Massachusetts House.
The Massachusetts Lodging Association, which represents the hotel industry, said the bill will let investors continue to turn scarce housing stock into "de facto hotels."
Airbnb applauded the bill.
The travel website Expedia said the bill "unfairly targets online travel agents."
The Senate says their bill would generate about $34.5 million in state taxes and $25.5 million in local taxes annually. The House and Senate must now come up with a single, compromise bill.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.More >>
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.More >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.More >>
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.More >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>