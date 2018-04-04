Person of interest in custody after 1 killed in E Feliciana Parish

One person is dead after a wreck in East Feliciana Parish, however, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide (Source: Viewer)

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office has a person of interest in custody after a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon.

One man is dead as a result of an incident near Clinton that's being investigated as a possible homicide.

Around 3 p.m. on Highway 961 near Highway 10, a car reportedly crashed into some woods. One person in the vehicle was killed, but it's unclear how they died. The case is being investigated as a possible homicide involving a shooting.

Family and friends have identified the victim as John Young, 24, who went by the nickname "Black." A witness in the wrecked vehicle says they were headed to a store with Young driving while their vehicle was being tailgated. The passenger in the vehicle says Young stopped to confront the driver tailgating them when that person opened fire. The passenger says Young knew the person who shot him, and that it was not a random incident.

UPDATE: @LAStatePolice Crime Lab investigators still processing this homicide scene near Clinton in East Feliciana. Man found shot to death in this crashed car. A “strong” person of interest is in custody. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/JI8z2B9bsG — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) April 4, 2018

Sources say authorities are searching for a short, FedEx box truck occupied by a male and a female.

