Person of interest in custody after 1 killed in E Feliciana Pari - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Person of interest in custody after 1 killed in E Feliciana Parish

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person is dead after a wreck in East Feliciana Parish, however, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide (Source: Viewer) One person is dead after a wreck in East Feliciana Parish, however, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide (Source: Viewer)
John Young, 24 (Source: Facebook) John Young, 24 (Source: Facebook)
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office has a person of interest in custody after a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon.

One man is dead as a result of an incident near Clinton that's being investigated as a possible homicide.

Around 3 p.m. on Highway 961 near Highway 10, a car reportedly crashed into some woods. One person in the vehicle was killed, but it's unclear how they died. The case is being investigated as a possible homicide involving a shooting.

Family and friends have identified the victim as John Young, 24, who went by the nickname "Black." A witness in the wrecked vehicle says they were headed to a store with Young driving while their vehicle was being tailgated. The passenger in the vehicle says Young stopped to confront the driver tailgating them when that person opened fire. The passenger says Young knew the person who shot him, and that it was not a random incident.

Sources say authorities are searching for a short, FedEx box truck occupied by a male and a female.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:33:07 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • His little cousin was bullied for his kitty lunchbox. What he did to defend him went viral

    His little cousin was bullied for his kitty lunchbox. What he did to defend him went viral

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:46:07 GMT
    A Charlotte man's little cousin was bulled for bringing this lunch box to school. He went viral for what he did to defend him.A Charlotte man's little cousin was bulled for bringing this lunch box to school. He went viral for what he did to defend him.

    A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.

    More >>

    A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly