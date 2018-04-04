Person dead in E Feliciana Parish, possibly a homicide - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Person dead in E Feliciana Parish, possibly a homicide

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
One person is dead after a wreck in East Feliciana Parish, however, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide (Source: Viewer) One person is dead after a wreck in East Feliciana Parish, however, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide (Source: Viewer)
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

One person is dead after an incident in East Feliciana Parish that's being investigated as a possible homicide.

Around 3 p.m. on Highway 961 near Highway 10, a car reportedly crashed into some woods. The passenger in the vehicle is dead, but it's unclear how they died. The case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

