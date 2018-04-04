The Latest: Trump's not OK with recent news about Pruitt - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump's not OK with recent news about Pruitt

(AP foto/Andrew Harnik). ARCHIVO - Esta foto del 3 de abril del 2018 muestra al admnistrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de Estados Unidos, Scott Pruitt, mientras hace declaraciones en Washington. (AP foto/Andrew Harnik). ARCHIVO - Esta foto del 3 de abril del 2018 muestra al admnistrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de Estados Unidos, Scott Pruitt, mientras hace declaraciones en Washington.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, center, winks at National Automobile Dealers Association president and CEO Peter Welch, right, as he takes the podium to speak at a news conference at the Environment... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, center, winks at National Automobile Dealers Association president and CEO Peter Welch, right, as he takes the podium to speak at a news conference at the Environment...
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). The Capitol Hill condo building where Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has stayed in Washington, Friday, March 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). The Capitol Hill condo building where Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has stayed in Washington, Friday, March 30, 2018.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency wh... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency wh...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on embattled Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt and the ethical questions surrounding his travel and ties to Washington lobbyists (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is not OK with recent revelations involving embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

The statement from spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders came as Pruitt spoke in a series of interviews with Fox News and other conservative media, attempting to shore up his eroding position.

Pruitt is denying he knew about big raises given to two of his closest aides while insisting he did nothing wrong in renting a bargain-priced condo tied to an energy lobbyist.

Sanders said Wednesday that the White House is reviewing the allegations against Pruitt and declined to confirm reports by The Associated Press and others that the president called Pruitt in recent days to offer support.

___

12:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump is offing a measured gesture of support for Environmental Protection Agency Aministrator Scott Pruitt. But those words of encouragement also came with a White House warning about the ethical questions surrounding his travel spending and ties to Washington lobbyists.

Trump told reporters Tuesday, "I hope he's going to be great." But he declined to reiterate publicly his private praise for Pruitt's work.

In a phone call Monday, Trump told the EPA chief that "we've got your back" and urged him to "keep his head up" and "keep fighting," according to two administration officials. Trump's call was quickly followed by one from chief of staff John Kelly, who laid out the White House's displeasure over being caught blindsided by some of the ethical problems raised, according to two other officials.

Those officials said the praise referred to Pruitt's work in loosening environmental regulations and his success at getting under the skin of environmental groups. But they added that the tone of Trump's call was not entirely positive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram

    School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:30:16 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:18:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waits for the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. A social media message to Edelman l...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waits for the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. A social media message to Edelman l...
    A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.More >>
    A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.More >>

  • Republican Walker sounds alarm, Democrats see hope after win

    Republican Walker sounds alarm, Democrats see hope after win

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:14:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:17:53 GMT
    (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Wisconsin candidate Judge Rebecca Dallet greets supporters as they watch returns on election night at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Dallet is facing conservative Sauk County...(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Wisconsin candidate Judge Rebecca Dallet greets supporters as they watch returns on election night at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Dallet is facing conservative Sauk County...
    Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.More >>
    Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.More >>

  • Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

    Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:39:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:17:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this March 30, 2018 photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state's 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier, a pediatrician who's leading the Democratic field in fundraising, is among eig...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this March 30, 2018 photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state's 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier, a pediatrician who's leading the Democratic field in fundraising, is among eig...
    Democrats target Washington House district that's been held by Republicans since its establishment almost four decades ago.More >>
    Democrats target Washington House district that's been held by Republicans since its establishment almost four decades ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly