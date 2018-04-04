48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl over several years

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a young girl over several years.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim claims the man, identified as John Henry Brown, 48, molested her on multiple occasions while she and her mother were living at his home.

The victim says over the course of several years, Brown touched her inappropriately, performed oral sex on her, as well as raped her. The victim says she told her mother that one of the incidents caused some bleeding, but her mother thought it was her starting her menstrual cycle.

BRPD officials also spoke with the victim's mother, who said they did live with Brown when the crimes allegedly happened and that after they moved out, the victim never wanted to go around Brown, but she didn't know why. The mother claims her daughter did not tell her about the sexual assaults until recently.

It should be noted Brown is a registered sex offender. His criminal history includes forcible rape, multiple sexual battery charges, burglary, domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer. Brown also had two active bench warrants, as well as a criminal misdemeanor warrant.

Brown was arrested Wednesday, April 4 and charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery, and simple battery.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.