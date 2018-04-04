48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl over several years

One person is dead after an incident in East Feliciana Parish that's being investigated as a possible homicide.More >>
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.More >>
The woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a trash can in a Walmart bathroom in New Roads has been found incompetent to stand trial.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a young girl over several years.More >>
The BREC Commission held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address complaints about the Baton Rouge Zoo and to say they’re fully committed to improving the facility in its current location.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
