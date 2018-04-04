AMC to open Saudi Arabia's first movie theater

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - AMC says it will open Saudi Arabia's first movie theater on April 18.

Cinema operators are rushing to build theaters in the Gulf kingdom. The Saudi government in December said it would open the country to commercial movie theaters for the first time in more than 35 years. It's part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to transform Saudi society. In June, Saudi Arabia will allow women to drive.

AMC's first theater will open in Riyadh. It plans to open up to 100 theaters by 2030.

Saudi Arabia's minister of culture and information, Dr. Awwad Alawwad, hailed the first cinema operating license as "the opening of very significant opportunities for exhibitors."

AMC is the world's largest exhibitor. It's owned by the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.