Woman accused of leaving newborn in Walmart trash can found incompetent to stand trial

The woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a trash can in a Walmart bathroom in New Roads has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Officials with the 18th Judicial District Court say on January 23, a Tulane doctor released his findings that Kyandrea Thomas would not be competent to stand trial in the foreseeable future. Two other doctors also agreed with this assessment.

On Monday, April 2, a hearing was held to determine if Thomas knew right from wrong at the time the crime was committed. A doctor testified that Thomas had severe mental limitations in December of 2016 when the incident happened and could not differentiate right from wrong.

Thomas was adjudicated of not guilty by reason of insanity. This means the Louisiana Department of Health will retain custody of Thomas in a group home now that she's been released from jail. Thomas was also given five years of probation with restricted mobility and was assigned a probation officer who will be notified if she attempts to leave the group home without proper supervision or permission.

RELATED VIDEO: Mother of baby found in trash can of New Roads Walmart indicted by grand jury

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.