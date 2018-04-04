US asks judge to imprison Turkish banker for over 15 years - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US asks judge to imprison Turkish banker for over 15 years

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors in New York have asked a judge to imprison a Turkish banker for over 15 years for helping Iran evade economic sanctions.

The U.S. government said in papers filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday that Mehmet Hakan Atilla was a "key player" in efforts to undermine sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Sentencing of Atilla is set for next Wednesday. He was convicted in January.

His lawyers seek leniency, saying even four years in prison is too long for the 47-year-old deputy general manager of state-run Halkbank.

A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the trial outcome a "scandalous verdict."

In their papers, prosecutors called Atilla's crimes "without parallel" and said they damaged U.S. efforts to deprive Iran of money to pursue nuclear weapons.

