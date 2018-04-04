Police search for new evidence in 20-year-old stabbing death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police search for new evidence in 20-year-old stabbing death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Evidence is being sought in the unsolved case of a killing that took place 20 years ago.

Police in Maine's largest city say 18-year-old Robert Joyal was stabbed to death April 4, 1998, during an altercation in the parking lot of a Denny's restaurant in Portland. He was a student at Gorham High School at the time.

Police say they interviewed dozens of witnesses and one man, Seiha Srey, was indicted on a murder charge. Charges against Srey were later dismissed, and no trial was held. He died in a 2007 shooting.

Police say they're looking for witnesses to the crime, or anyone who might have information but was reluctant to talk to police at the time of the stabbing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

