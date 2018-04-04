District2ForU teen job fair scheduled for Friday, April 6

East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks is hosting a city-wide teen job and resource fair on Friday, April 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It will be held at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center located at 2013 Central Road in Scotlandville.

It is a free event, and it is open to the entire East Baton Rouge community.

Individuals ages 15 through 19 are welcome to attend.

There will be employers from 15 different career clusters attending the event. Companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time, intern and volunteer positions.

Candidates are asked to come prepared with resumes and professionally dressed.

Those looking to build a resume or get it critiqued can attend the District 2forU Teen Resume Building Workshop a day before the job fair. The resume building workshop will be held on Thursday, April 5th, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.

The sessions, presented in partnership with EmployBR, are open to teens ages 15-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish looking for employment.

Session times are listed below:

Session 1: 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

Session 2: 11:00 - 11:45 a.m.

Session 3: 12:00 - 12:45 p.m.

Session 4: 1:00 - 1:45 p.m.

Session 5: 2:00 - 2:45 p.m.

Call (225) 389-8331 or 775-3935 to pre-register for a session.

Snacks and beverages served at the end of each session.

