District2ForU teen job fair and resume building workshop scheduled for April 5

The 2018 District2forU Teen Resume Building Workshops will be held on Thursday, April 5th, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road in Scotlandville.

The sessions, presented in partnership with EmployBR, are open to teens ages 15-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish looking for employment or wanting tips on building their resume.

Session 1: 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

Session 2: 11:00 - 11:45 a.m.

Session 3: 12:00 - 12:45 p.m.

Session 4: 1:00 - 1:45 p.m.

Session 5: 2:00 - 2:45 p.m.

Call (225) 389-8331 or 775-3935 to pre-register for a session.

Snacks and beverages served at the end of each session.