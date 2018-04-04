Councilwoman responds after commissioners defend BREC, refuse investigation into agency

The BREC Commission held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address complaints about the Baton Rouge Zoo and to say they are fully committed to improving the facility in its current location.More >>
The BREC Commission held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address complaints about the Baton Rouge Zoo and to say they are fully committed to improving the facility in its current location.More >>
For those looking for cheaper drinks, one dollar margaritas are back at Applebee's.More >>
For those looking for cheaper drinks, one dollar margaritas are back at Applebee's.More >>
Lawmakers at the Louisiana capitol, including the governor, are calling out leaders on a national stage.More >>
Lawmakers at the Louisiana capitol, including the governor, are calling out leaders on a national stage.More >>
NFL personnel were on hand Wednesday at A.W. Mumford Stadium to watch a group of former Southern Jaguars workout, most notably All-American and three-time first-team all SWAC defensive back Danny Johnson.More >>
NFL personnel were on hand Wednesday at A.W. Mumford Stadium to watch a group of former Southern Jaguars workout, most notably All-American and three-time first-team all SWAC defensive back Danny Johnson.More >>
As the nation comes to grips with how to keep schools safe, Louisiana legislators said Wednesday that arming teachers is not the answer.More >>
As the nation comes to grips with how to keep schools safe, Louisiana legislators said Wednesday that arming teachers is not the answer.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>