BREC commissioners address complaints, reaffirm commitment to zoo

By Robbie Reynold, Reporter
Lloyd Benson II, chairman for the BREC Board of Commissioners, speaking to the media (Source: WAFB) Lloyd Benson II, chairman for the BREC Board of Commissioners, speaking to the media (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The BREC Commission held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address complaints about the Baton Rouge Zoo and to say they’re fully committed to improving the facility in its current location.

This year, a proposed move to south Baton Rouge was voted down, then the zoo lost its accreditation. Later, Councilwoman Chauna Banks called for an independent investigation into the zoo’s management.

Chairman Lloyd Benson says there was no need for an external investigation. “We believe we know what’s best for our parks, our system, our zoo,” Benson said.

Benson started the conference by emphasizing the board’s support for Superintendent Carolyn McKnight, who was also in attendance. The commission then outlined a plan to revitalize the zoo by hiring consultants, developing a master plan, and conducting a fundraising campaign. McKnight stressed the process would be time consuming.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” McKnight said.

Benson says during this process, they would fight to regain their accreditation, and vowed transparency with quarterly updates on the progress. Commission member, Mike Walker, defended the commission’s current transparency. “We read our emails, we respond to our emails,” Walker said. “There needs to be no misunderstanding of that, and it’s not our part that has the misunderstanding.”

When asked about funding, Walker said it was time for people to “put their money where their mouth is.”

“It’s a matter of money,” he said. “Now put up, or let us get it.”

At the end of the conference, Walker held up a ten dollar bill and handed it to McKnight, saying it’s the first payment dedicated to the zoo rebuilding process.

