BREC Commission announces timetable for Baton Rouge Zoo improvem - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BREC Commission announces timetable for Baton Rouge Zoo improvements

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The BREC Commission announced a timetable for improvements to the Baton Rouge Zoo on Wednesday.

Commissioners said they would spend the next nine months developing a master plan for the zoo and other BREC parks. 

A spokesperson also defended BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight following accusations of mismanagement following a proposal to move the Zoo to a new proposed location along Airline Highway in the southern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish. 

BREC commissioners voted against moving the Baton Rouge Zoo from its current location at Greenwood Park in Central during a public meeting on March 22.

