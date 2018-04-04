SEC baseball: Week 3 standings and weekend matchups

Week three of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.

The Tigers took two out of three against the Bulldogs over the weekend and travel to College Station to face Texas A&M beginning Thursday night.

Ole Miss leads the SEC West by one game and Florida and Georgia sit atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No.15 Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL OLE MISS 6-3 26-4 ARKANSAS 5-4 21-9 LSU 5-4 19-11 AUBURN 4-5 23-7 TEXAS A&M 3-6 21-8 ALABAMA 3-6 18-12 MISS. STATE 2-7 15-15

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL FLORIDA 7-2 26-5 GEORGIA 7-2 22-7 MISSOURI 5-4 21-7 VANDERBILT 5-4 17-12 TENNESSEE 4-5 18-12 S. CAROLINA 4-5 17-12 KENTUCKY 3-6 20-9

Thursday-Saturday:

LSU at Texas A&M

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Friday-Sunday:

Alabama at Missouri

Auburn at Arkansas

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

