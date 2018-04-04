SEC baseball: Week 3 standings and weekend matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC baseball: Week 3 standings and weekend matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

Week three of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.

The Tigers took two out of three against the Bulldogs over the weekend and travel to College Station to face Texas A&M beginning Thursday night.

Ole Miss leads the SEC West by one game and Florida and Georgia sit atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No.15 Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL
OLE MISS 6-3 26-4
ARKANSAS 5-4 21-9
LSU 5-4 19-11
AUBURN 4-5 23-7
TEXAS A&M 3-6 21-8
ALABAMA 3-6 18-12
MISS. STATE 2-7 15-15

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL
FLORIDA 7-2 26-5
GEORGIA 7-2 22-7
MISSOURI 5-4 21-7
VANDERBILT 5-4 17-12
TENNESSEE 4-5 18-12
S. CAROLINA 4-5 17-12
KENTUCKY 3-6 20-9

Thursday-Saturday:
LSU at Texas A&M
Georgia at Vanderbilt

Friday-Sunday:
Alabama at Missouri       
Auburn at Arkansas        
Florida at Tennessee      
South Carolina at Kentucky          
Ole Miss at Mississippi State

