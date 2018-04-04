OUR TURN: Supporting the Baton Rouge Zoo

For years WAFB's Buckskin Bill Black ended his Storyland program by saying Baton Rouge needs a zoo. Those words helped build excitement and eventually helped build the Baton Rouge Zoo in its current location.

We here at WAFB are very encouraged to see the renewed energy and interest in making the Baton Rouge Zoo a world class facility that will attract families from all over the state. Since the vote against relocating the zoo, state lawmakers, our local officials and BREC have vowed to do everything they can to make the zoo sustainable and successful.

RELATED: BREC commissioners unanimously reject zoo relocation; leaders respond

Now it's our turn as a community to do our part and support the zoo and we can start this weekend at Zippity Zoo Fest. It's the zoo's 48th birthday celebration, spanning both Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's plenty of fun and educational opportunities for the whole family, to learn more about Zippity Zoo Fest, CLICK HERE.

Let's show our leaders that Baton Rouge doesn't just need a zoo, Baton Rouge wants a zoo.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.