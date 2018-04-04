Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p...

BOSTON (AP) - A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Navy says Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr. will be laid to rest with full military honors Wednesday during a ceremony scheduled to include a "missing man" flyover by the squadron he flew with during the war.

Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident, died in November at age 93.

Hudner was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. He crash landed his plane in an unsuccessful effort to save the life of his wingman and friend, Ensign Jesse Brown, the Navy's first black combat pilot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery

    Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:09:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:32:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p...
    A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
    A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>

  • US seizes pot-growing houses tied to China-based criminals

    US seizes pot-growing houses tied to China-based criminals

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:45:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:31:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney For the Eastern District of California, discusses the months-long investigation that led to the law enforcement raids on illegal pot grows in roughly 100 Northern California homes,...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney For the Eastern District of California, discusses the months-long investigation that led to the law enforcement raids on illegal pot grows in roughly 100 Northern California homes,...
    U.S. and local law enforcement agents have seized roughly 100 Northern California houses they say were purchased with money wired by a Chinese-based crime organization and used to grow massive amounts of marijuana...More >>
    U.S. and local law enforcement agents have seized roughly 100 Northern California houses they say were purchased with money wired by a Chinese-based crime organization and used to grow massive amounts of marijuana illegally.More >>

  • Latest: Agents seen taking tub from home where shooter lived

    Latest: Agents seen taking tub from home where shooter lived

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:48:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:31:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several peopl...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several peopl...
    Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.More >>
    Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly