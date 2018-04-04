Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p...

BOSTON (AP) - A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Navy says Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr. will be laid to rest with full military honors Wednesday during a ceremony scheduled to include a "missing man" flyover by the squadron he flew with during the war.

Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident, died in November at age 93.

Hudner was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. He crash landed his plane in an unsuccessful effort to save the life of his wingman and friend, Ensign Jesse Brown, the Navy's first black combat pilot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.