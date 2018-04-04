Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Mass. Hudner intentionally crashed his p...

BOSTON (AP) - A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Navy says Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr. will be laid to rest with full military honors Wednesday during a ceremony scheduled to include a "missing man" flyover by the squadron he flew with during the war.

Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident, died in November at age 93.

Hudner was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. He crash landed his plane in an unsuccessful effort to save the life of his wingman and friend, Ensign Jesse Brown, the Navy's first black combat pilot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii's low unemployment rate masks underlying problems

    Hawaii's low unemployment rate masks underlying problems

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:45:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Roxy Creed, left, speaks to Mandara Spa Operations Manager Lena Andrade about employment opportunities at a job fair in Honolulu. Recently released numbers show Hawaii boasts the United States' l...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Roxy Creed, left, speaks to Mandara Spa Operations Manager Lena Andrade about employment opportunities at a job fair in Honolulu. Recently released numbers show Hawaii boasts the United States' l...
    Hawaii boasts the United States' lowest jobless rate, at 2.1 percent, but low unemployment can mask underlying problems.More >>
    Hawaii boasts the United States' lowest jobless rate, at 2.1 percent, but low unemployment can mask underlying problems.More >>

  • Marijuana not part of North Dakota's corporate farming ban

    Marijuana not part of North Dakota's corporate farming ban

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:15:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:45:36 GMT
    A North Dakota official says the state's Great Depression-era law banning corporate farming won't preclude horticulture operations from growing medical marijuana, provided it's not done on agricultural land.More >>
    A North Dakota official says the state's Great Depression-era law banning corporate farming won't preclude horticulture operations from growing medical marijuana, provided it's not done on agricultural land.More >>

  • Cynthia Nixon: Democrats need to let black women lead party

    Cynthia Nixon: Democrats need to let black women lead party

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:55:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:44:43 GMT
    New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says the Democratic Party needs to improve when it comes to promoting black women as leaders of the party.More >>
    New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says the Democratic Party needs to improve when it comes to promoting black women as leaders of the party.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly