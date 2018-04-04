Southern traveling to Starkville to face SEC West opponent

The Jags travel to Starkville to face the struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night at Dudy Noble Field.

Southern (7-18, 4-7) has lost five in a row and is currently 3.5 games back of Grambling State in the SWAC West division.

RELATED STORY: SWAC baseball standings

The Jaguar offense is led by Franky Montesino (.352), Zavier Moore (.343) and Tyler LaPorte (.330).

The Bulldogs (14-15, 2-7) lost two-out-of-three to LSU over the weekend and have lost four of their last five contests.

Jake Mangum leads the Bulldog hitting attack with a .328 batting average. He has nine doubles, two triples, and seven RBI.

First pitch between the Jaguars and Bulldogs is set for 6:30 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

After Wednesday's game, the Jags return home to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field beginning Friday.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.