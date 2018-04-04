Judge orders Maine to allow voters to rank candidate choices - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders Maine to allow voters to rank candidate choices

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A judge is ordering Maine to allow voters to rank their candidate choices starting in June, even as she considers a request from the state Senate to block plans for the revamped voting method.

Justice Michaela Murphy ruled Wednesday that the secretary of state's office must continue implementing so-called ranked-choice voting, which voters approved in a 2016 referendum.

Proponents of ranked-choice voting asked Murphy to intervene after Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said new language in the state's election law could leave Maine's primaries open to legal challenges.

Murphy also said she'll hold a conference on "significant constitutional issues" the Maine Senate raised Wednesday.

The Senate told the judge Dunlap lacks the authority or necessary funds to roll out ranked-choice voting.

___

This story has been corrected to show the secretary of state's first name is Matt, not Michael.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Latest: Officers visit gun range near YouTube headquarters

    Latest: Officers visit gun range near YouTube headquarters

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:48:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:02:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several peopl...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several peopl...
    Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.More >>
    Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.More >>

  • Oklahoma's Fallin: Striking teachers like teenagers

    Oklahoma's Fallin: Striking teachers like teenagers

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:15:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:02:27 GMT
    (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP). A state trooper walks by teachers and their supporters as they sit on the fourth floor in front of the entrance to the House of Representatives during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers at the state C...(Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP). A state trooper walks by teachers and their supporters as they sit on the fourth floor in front of the entrance to the House of Representatives during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers at the state C...

    A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.

    More >>

    A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.

    More >>

  • Minneapolis police put teeth in stricter body camera rules

    Minneapolis police put teeth in stricter body camera rules

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:05:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:02:05 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15...
    Police in Minneapolis are tightening rules for how officers use body cameras, including stricter requirements for activation and progressive discipline for officers who don't do it.More >>
    Police in Minneapolis are tightening rules for how officers use body cameras, including stricter requirements for activation and progressive discipline for officers who don't do it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly