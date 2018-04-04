NYC bus terminal reopens; unidentified white powder harmless - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NYC bus terminal reopens; unidentified white powder harmless

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal has reopened entrances that were affected by a police investigation of an unidentified white powder that was deemed harmless.

Spokesman Joe Pentangelo (pen-TAN'-jeh-loh) says bus service was not affected Wednesday morning.

The police investigation occurred at the close of rush hour, when the area around the terminal is still usually packed with morning commuters.

The terminal is a main entryway into the city. It is across the street from the New York Times headquarters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

    Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:15:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:49:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

  • What's wrong with very low unemployment? Hawaii knows

    What's wrong with very low unemployment? Hawaii knows

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:49:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Roxy Creed, left, speaks to Mandara Spa Operations Manager Lena Andrade about employment opportunities at a job fair in Honolulu. Recently released numbers show Hawaii boasts the United States' l...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Roxy Creed, left, speaks to Mandara Spa Operations Manager Lena Andrade about employment opportunities at a job fair in Honolulu. Recently released numbers show Hawaii boasts the United States' l...
    Hawaii boasts the United States' lowest jobless rate, at 2.1 percent, but low unemployment can mask underlying problems.More >>
    Hawaii boasts the United States' lowest jobless rate, at 2.1 percent, but low unemployment can mask underlying problems.More >>

  • NYC bus terminal reopens; unidentified white powder harmless

    NYC bus terminal reopens; unidentified white powder harmless

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:24:38 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:49:19 GMT
    New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal has temporarily closed some of its entrances while police investigate a report of a white powder.More >>
    New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal has temporarily closed some of its entrances while police investigate a report of a white powder.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly