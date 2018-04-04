Boston sued over 2016 police shooting of mentally ill man - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boston sued over 2016 police shooting of mentally ill man

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The mother of a mentally ill black man fatally shot by Boston police has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of failing to properly train officers on how to respond to mentally ill people.

Terrence Coleman was killed in 2016 after his mother called 911 for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. The suit was filed Wednesday.

Police and prosecutors say he attacked emergency medical technicians with a large knife, but Coleman's mother denies her son was armed or posed any danger.

Boston police and EMS didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The lawsuit says the city has flawed 911 protocols and inadequate officer training on dealing with mentally ill people.

A prosecutor said in August that the EMTs and officers lives were in danger and the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

