Sales of diesel cars in Germany drop after court permits ban

BERLIN (AP) - German officials say there's been a sharp drop in sales of new diesel cars, following a court decision that allows cities to ban the use of heavily polluting vehicles.
Figures released Wednesday by the Federal Motor Transport Authority show new registrations of diesel-powered cars dropped by 25.4 percent in March to under 109,000, compared with about 146,000 during the same month a year earlier.
Germany's top administrative court ruled Feb. 27 that cities can ban diesel cars and trucks to combat air pollution. The decision is a further blow to diesel fuel technology after the revelations that German automaker Volkswagen cheated on U.S. emissions tests.
The value of diesel vehicles in Germany already had fallen significantly, and their market share has fallen since the VW scandal broke in 2015.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.More >>
A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.More >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.More >>
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.More >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>