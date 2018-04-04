Rapper Safaree robbed at gunpoint of $183,000 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rapper Safaree robbed at gunpoint of $183,000

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - A rapper and reality star says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life."

Safaree Samuels says the robbery happened Monday in Fort Lee around 2 a.m. The 36-year-old told WWPR-FM two men ran up and had him face down on the ground with a gun to his head.

Police say the suspects stole $183,000 in cash and jewelry.

Police Capt. Matthew Hintze says officers tried to stop a SUV near the scene, but the driver fled into New York City.

Hintze says the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete divider, and three people ran from the scene.

Police have arrested two suspects and charged them with robbery. A search for the third person is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

    Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:15:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:29:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

  • Rapper Safaree robbed at gunpoint of $183,000

    Rapper Safaree robbed at gunpoint of $183,000

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:46:04 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:11:30 GMT
    Rapper and reality star Safaree says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life.".More >>
    Rapper and reality star Safaree says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life.".More >>

  • Spotify's stock market debut strikes a chord with investors

    Spotify's stock market debut strikes a chord with investors

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:44:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:11:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. On Tuesday, April 3. music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. On Tuesday, April 3. music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock.
    Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
    Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly