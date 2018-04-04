Bahrain's largest oil find estimated at 80 billion barrels - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bahrain's largest oil find estimated at 80 billion barrels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - The small island-nation of Bahrain says its largest ever discovery of oil amounts to an estimated 80 billion barrels.

The government on Wednesday disclosed details of the find, saying in a press conference that the shale oil was discovered in the offshore Khalij al-Bahrain Basin, which spans some 2,000 square kilometers (770 sq. miles) in shallow waters off the country's western coast.

The gas that comes with the oil in the basin is estimated at close to 14 trillion cubic feet.

A separate discovery of gas reserves below Bahrain's main gas reservoir amounts to 10 to 20 trillion cubic feet.

The Arab state is located in the Persian Gulf just east of Saudi Arabia's oil-rich coastal areas and deserts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King anniversary

    Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King anniversary

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:36:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:38:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...
    Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.More >>
    Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.More >>

  • US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

    US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:04:27 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:38:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, file). FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a tra...(AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, file). FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a tra...
    A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.More >>
    A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.More >>

  • Liberal cruises in Wisconsin court race, and Dems see hope

    Liberal cruises in Wisconsin court race, and Dems see hope

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:14:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:38:13 GMT
    (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Wisconsin candidate Judge Rebecca Dallet greets supporters as they watch returns on election night at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Dallet is facing conservative Sauk County...(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Wisconsin candidate Judge Rebecca Dallet greets supporters as they watch returns on election night at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Dallet is facing conservative Sauk County...
    Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.More >>
    Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly