European coach startup FlixBus heads to US, starting with LA

(Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP). FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo the CEO of the bus company Flixbus, Jochen Engert, poses in his office in Munich, southern Germany. European coach service startup FlixBus says it plans to expand into the U.S. market ...

BERLIN (AP) - European coach service startup FlixBus plans to expand into the U.S. market in the coming months, where it will compete with established operators such as Greyhound Lines and Megabus.

Chief executive Jochen Engert says the company will launch in Los Angeles, initially focusing on connecting West Coast cities and nearby destinations such as Las Vegas.

Engert told reporters Wednesday that FlixBus has signed its first agreements with partners in the United States that will operate the routes, while the Munich-based company will provide the technological platform for the service.

The five-year-old company doesn't own any vehicles or employ drivers but instead develops routes, sets service standards and provides the app for customers to book tickets.

Privately-held FlixBus connects 1,700 cities across Europe and says it's been profitable since last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.