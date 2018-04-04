Man accused of selling nude photos of ex-girlfriend without her permission

A man accused of selling nude pictures and video of an ex-girlfriend without her permission is facing charges.

Court documents state Alex Borg, 19, of Baker, was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause report, the victim told deputies Borg created and assumed the identity of an 18-year-old woman, using images of her, to sell pictures and video through email and on social media.

The report added the victim was underage in the photos and video.

The report stated 37 pictures and one sexually explicit video were found in email accounts belonging to Borg. It added investigators discovered 34 images of the victim distributed by Borg on social media accounts he had created.

According to the PC, a search warrant executed at Borg’s home resulted in the seizure of multiple cellphones, jump drives, and computers. It added deputies also found marijuana in his room.

Borg was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (34 counts), pornography involving juveniles (71 counts), and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $106,000.

