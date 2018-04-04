Man accused of selling nude photos of ex-girlfriend without her - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of selling nude photos of ex-girlfriend without her permission

Alex Borg (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Alex Borg (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man accused of selling nude pictures and video of an ex-girlfriend without her permission is facing charges.

Court documents state Alex Borg, 19, of Baker, was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause report, the victim told deputies Borg created and assumed the identity of an 18-year-old woman, using images of her, to sell pictures and video through email and on social media.

The report added the victim was underage in the photos and video.

The report stated 37 pictures and one sexually explicit video were found in email accounts belonging to Borg. It added investigators discovered 34 images of the victim distributed by Borg on social media accounts he had created.

According to the PC, a search warrant executed at Borg’s home resulted in the seizure of multiple cellphones, jump drives, and computers. It added deputies also found marijuana in his room.

Borg was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (34 counts), pornography involving juveniles (71 counts), and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $106,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly