Man accused of selling nude photos of ex-girlfriend without her permission

A man accused of selling nude pictures and video of an ex-girlfriend without her permission is facing charges.More >>
Multiple 18-wheelers burst into flames late Tuesday night. Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the Diesel Driving Academy on Airline Highway just before 11 p.m. after one 18-wheeler had caught fire.More >>
On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on a hotel balcony in Memphis. Fifty years later, his legacy continues and his words are just as powerful.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge says “Not so fast” to a program rolled out Monday by EBR Metro Councilwoman Erika Green.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The 41-year-old song resurfaced on the rock charts at No. 14 this week.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
