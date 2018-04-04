LSU holds annual Pro Day

A total of 25 former Tiger football players will work out Wednesday in front of representatives from every NFL team for LSU’s annual Pro Day.

Things get started at 8:30 a.m. at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

The players will participate in the vertical jump, broad jump, and bench press around 9:30 a.m.

They will then perform timed drills in the 40-yard dash, 3-cone, and 60-yard shuttle.

There will also be on-field drills.

Click here for more

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.