LSU holds annual Pro Day

A total of 25 former Tiger football players will work out Wednesday in front of representatives from every NFL team for LSU’s annual Pro Day.
Things get started at 8:30 a.m. at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.
The players will participate in the vertical jump, broad jump, and bench press around 9:30 a.m.
They will then perform timed drills in the 40-yard dash, 3-cone, and 60-yard shuttle.
There will also be on-field drills.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.