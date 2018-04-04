MLK called "apostle of nonviolence" on 50th anniversary

On April 4, 1968, King was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN. Nearly 50 years later, his legacy continues through the lives of those who fought alongside him, as well as future generations.

As the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nears, here’s a look at how U.S. policy measures up to King’s stance against the death penalty.

As the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death nears, here’s a look at how King’s stance against the death penalty is reflected in U.S. policy and society today. (Source: Lonnie C. King Jr./CNN)

Martin Luther King Jr.'s popularity in the late 60s waned because of the stances he took on thorny issues.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, second from left, and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, left, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign, speak at the National Civil Rights Museum on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. They an...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). A man walks past a large mural of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the side of a diner, painted by artist James Crespinel in the 1990's and later restored, along Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Seatt...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Five men who took part in the Memphis sanitation workers strike in 1968 wait for a ceremony to begin at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. From left are Cleophus Smith, O...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). The Rev. Bernice King speaks at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ as her brother, Martin Luther King III, listens Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. The church is where their father, Rev. Martin Luther Kin...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK, ADRIAN SAINZ and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. remembered him as "the apostle of nonviolence" as admirers marked the 50th anniversary of his assassination Wednesday with marches, speeches and quiet reflection.

At events around the country, participants took time to both reflect on King's legacy and discuss how his example can apply to racial and economic divides still plaguing society. Instead of sorrow, King's contemporaries and a new generation of social activists presented a message of resilience and hope.

Speaking in King's hometown of Atlanta, the Rev. Bernice A. King recalled her father as a civil rights leader and great orator whose message of peaceful protest was still vital decades later.

"We decided to start this day remembering the apostle of nonviolence," she said during a ceremony to award the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize held at the King Center.

In Memphis, where King died, hundreds of people bundled in hats and coats gathered for a march led by the same sanitation workers union whose low pay King had come to protest when he was shot.

Dixie Spencer, president of the Bolivar Hardeman County, Tennessee, branch of the NAACP, said remembrances of King's death should be a call to action.

"We know what he worked hard for, we know what he died for, so we just want to keep the dream going," Spencer said. "We just want to make sure that we don't lose the gains that we have made."

The Memphis events were scheduled to feature King's contemporaries, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, along with celebrities such as the rapper Common. In the evening, the Atlanta events culminate with a bell-ringing and wreath-laying at his crypt to mark the moment when he was gunned down on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. He was 39.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation in honor of the anniversary, saying: "In remembrance of his profound and inspirational virtues, we look to do as Dr. King did while this world was privileged enough to still have him."

The president has been the target of veiled criticism by some speakers at King commemorations in recent days as they complained of fraught race relations and other divisions made plain since he was elected.

Observances marking King's death were planned coast-to-coast.

In New York, the Dance Theatre of Harlem, founded months after King's slaying, planned an evening performance in his honor. Community organizers scheduled a march and commemorative program marking the anniversary in Yakima, Washington.

In Montgomery, Alabama, where King first gained notice leading a boycott against segregated city buses, came a symbol of transformation: The daughter of King's one-time nemesis, segregationist Gov. George C. Wallace, planned to participate in a program honoring the slain civil rights leader.

The anniversary of King's death coincides with a resurgence of white supremacy, the continued shootings of unarmed black men and a parade of discouraging statistics on the lack of progress among black Americans on issues from housing to education to wealth. But rather than despair, the resounding message repeated at the commemorations was one of resilience, resolve, and a renewed commitment to King's legacy and unfinished work.

Wednesday's events followed a rousing celebration the night before of King's "I've Been To the Mountaintop" speech at Memphis' Mason Temple Church of God in Christ. He delivered this speech the night before he was assassinated.

"Dr. King's work - our work - isn't done. We must still struggle; we must still sacrifice. We must still educate and organize and mobilize. That's why we're here in Memphis. Not just to honor our history, but to seize our future," national labor leader Lee Saunders said on Tuesday night after a gospel singer led a rousing rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and the gathering took on the air of a mass meeting.

Brumback reported from Atlanta.

