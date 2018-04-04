Firefighters battle multiple 18-wheelers on fire at driving acad - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters battle multiple 18-wheelers on fire at driving academy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Multiple 18-wheelers burst into flames late Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the Diesel Driving Academy on Airline Highway just before 11 p.m. after one 18-wheeler had caught on fire.

The fire then spread to at least two other trucks.

There are no reports of injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more information.

