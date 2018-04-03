Police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck near Baton Rouge Airport

Baton Rouge Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died in a crash Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. identified the deceased motorist Wednesday morning as Dequincy Posey, 33, of Baton Rouge.

The wreck happened on Tuesday, April 3 sometime after 8 p.m. on Plank Road near Robique Road.

Investigators say, Posey, who was driving a 2008 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, hit the back of a 2005 Chevrolet van as the van was making a U-turn onto the southbound lane of Plank Road. Posey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet van was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

