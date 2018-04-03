1 dead after wreck near Baton Rouge Airport - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after wreck near Baton Rouge Airport

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person is dead after a wreck Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Emergency officials confirm one person is dead. The wreck happened on Tuesday, April 3 sometime after 8 p.m. on Plank Road near Robique Road. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly