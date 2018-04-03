Culinary institute, new event space coming to downtown Baton Rouge

According to the Business Report, Chef Celeste Gill is expanding her business by bringing a culinary institute and catering and event space to downtown Baton Rouge.

Chef Gill operates Chef Celeste Bistro in Main Street Market.

Gill has acquired a two-story building in the 500 block of Spain Street near St. Charles Street. She has also acquired space in the former Family & Youth Service Center at the corner of Government and Eddie Robinson Sr.

“I have a few restaurants, but both of those spaces are not conducive to my catering business,” she says. “I have a large catering contract, and I need more space," said Gill.

The location on Spain Street will become a high-end catering and event space, which Gill plans to use and open up to other licensed caterers as well. She hopes to start booking events by early fall.

Plans for the Government Street location include a space to host and cater large events, as well as the possibility of a small coffee shop and bakery. Gill also plans to offer cooking lessons and open a culinary institute.

“I give back a lot all the time. I just don’t tell people,” Gill said. “Now I want to do it on a larger scale.”

Gill also plans to establish the Chef Celeste Culinary Institute Foundation from which she'll operate the school, which may be named the Chef Celeste Commissary Kitchen. The goal is to open that sometime in 2019.

