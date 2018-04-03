China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs

BEIJING (AP) - China's government has vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a U.S. tariff hike in a dispute over technology policy.

The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. move against $50 billion of Chinese goods as a violation of global trade rules. The ministry said it would immediately file a challenge in the World Trade Organization but gave no details on how else it might respond.

The U.S. government announced the tariff increase in response to complaints Beijing compels foreign companies to hand over technology to Chinese competitors in response to market access.

The mounting dispute has fueled fears it might dampen global trade by prompting other governments to raise their own import barriers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family seeks justice for youngest bridge collapse victim

    Family seeks justice for youngest bridge collapse victim

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:14:21 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:21:26 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, emergency personnel respond after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami. The parents of the youngest victi...(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, emergency personnel respond after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami. The parents of the youngest victi...
    Parents of youngest victim of Miami bridge collapse say they want justice for their 18-year-old daughter.More >>
    Parents of youngest victim of Miami bridge collapse say they want justice for their 18-year-old daughter.More >>

  • Teacher rebellion puts red-state Republicans on defensive

    Teacher rebellion puts red-state Republicans on defensive

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-04-03 05:34:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:21:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers picket around the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 2, 2018, as teachers rally against low school funding.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers picket around the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 2, 2018, as teachers rally against low school funding.

    The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.

    More >>

    The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.

    More >>

  • Daffy idea? Wisconsin voter wants to bring ducks to election

    Daffy idea? Wisconsin voter wants to bring ducks to election

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:47:55 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:20:49 GMT
    A voter in a tiny northeast Wisconsin town wants to bring ducks to the polling station to deliver a message.More >>
    A voter in a tiny northeast Wisconsin town wants to bring ducks to the polling station to deliver a message.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly