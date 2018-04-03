La. Senate panel approves raising age restrictions on buying assault weapons

Days after the Louisiana attorney general decided to not file charges against the officers involved in the Alton Sterling case, one state lawmaker wants to change how those decisions are made.More >>
A Louisiana Senate panel approved a bill barring those under 21-years-old from buying assault weapons. The current cutoff is 18.More >>
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are actively searching a man wanted for attempted murder.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police chief vowed Tuesday to start using some non-traditional ways to address crime in the city. He made his intentions known at a community luncheon centered on police reform.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for at least two suspects who reportedly burglarized several vehicles in the Monticello subdivision.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>
