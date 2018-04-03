Premiums shoot up, but many are paying less for 'Obamacare' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Premiums shoot up, but many are paying less for 'Obamacare'

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Consumers getting financial assistance under former President Barack Obama's health care law will pay lower premiums this year, even though the "list price" for their health insurance shot up.

That odd result is reflected in a report issued Tuesday by the Trump administration.

After federal aid, the average monthly premium paid by subsidized customers on HealthCare.gov is dropping to $89 from last year's $106. That's a 16 percent savings even though the "list price" premium went up about 30 percent, now averaging $639 for those subsidized customers.

The bottom line is counterintuitive, but it shows how "Obamacare" subsidies cushion consumers from rising premiums.

Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, says more affordable health care options are needed for people who aren't eligible for the Affordable Care Act's income-based financial assistance.

But independent analysts say a big part of this year's premium increases is due to actions by the Trump administration, including the cancellation of major payments to insurers.

Insurers jacked up premiums to make up for the loss of federal dollars to cover discounted copays and deductibles that the companies were required to provide to low-income customers. Congressional authorization of the payments was under a legal cloud, and President Donald Trump pulled the plug. Bipartisan efforts to restore the money recently fell apart over disputes about abortion coverage.

"These numbers show for the first time how the Trump administration's termination of payments to insurers in a sense backfired," said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. "The result, which is a little bizarre, is that consumers eligible for government premium subsidies are actually paying less out of their own pockets for insurance on average than last year."

About 11.8 million people signed up for coverage this year through HealthCare.gov and state insurance markets, a slight dip from last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

    US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:04:27 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:58:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, file). FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a tra...(AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, file). FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a tra...
    A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.More >>
    A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.More >>

  • Teacher rebellion puts red-state Republicans on defensive

    Teacher rebellion puts red-state Republicans on defensive

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-04-03 05:34:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:57:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers picket around the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 2, 2018, as teachers rally against low school funding.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers picket around the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 2, 2018, as teachers rally against low school funding.

    The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.

    More >>

    The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.

    More >>

  • CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:14:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:57:03 GMT
    (CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly