Man wanted for allegedly firing shotgun towards group of people

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are actively searching a man wanted for attempted murder.

APSO officials say Eric Bennett, 31, is wanted for attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of weapons.

Detectives began investigating a shooting that happened on Mars Drive in Darrow on Monday, April 2. As the investigation continued, it was found Bennett reportedly began firing a shotgun towards a group of people on the street for unknown reasons. One person was hit and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information on Bennett is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting their anonymous tip line at 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

