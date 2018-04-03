CAPTURED: Man arrested for allegedly firing shotgun towards group of people

A man accused of attempted murder turned himself in to authorities after his information was released to the public.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Bennett, 31, is charged with attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of weapons.

Officials say detectives began investigating a shooting that happened on Mars Drive in Darrow on Monday, April 2. As the investigation continued, it was found Bennett reportedly began firing a shotgun towards a group of people on the street for unknown reasons. One person was hit and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. That person is expected to survive.

Bennet was booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

