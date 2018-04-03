La. lawmaker proposes bill that would send officer-involved shooting cases to grand jury

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is addressing the media following Tuesday's spring football practice.More >>
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are actively searching a man wanted for attempted murder.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police chief vowed Tuesday to start using some non-traditional ways to address crime in the city. He made his intentions known at a community luncheon centered on police reform.More >>
Days after the Louisiana attorney general decided to not file charges against the officers involved in the Alton Sterling case, one state lawmaker wants to change how those decisions are made.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for at least two suspects who reportedly burglarized several vehicles in the Monticello subdivision.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The National Action Network is calling for a North Charleston Municipal Court judge to step down after what happened inside his courtroom in late February.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>
