WATCH LIVE: LSU football returns from spring break, Coach O speaks

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is addressing the media following Tuesday's spring football practice. We will stream that live when he begins, which is expected to be around 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers have been on break for the last week. This will be the first and last practice for the team before LSU's Pro Day.

The WAFB Sports Team will be among NFL Personnel and media covering the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m.

We will update this story with more information after the press conference as concluded.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.