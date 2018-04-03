Pimiento Cheese Burgers

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: April 3, 2018

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

Comment:

This recipe is courtesy of John T. Edge’s cookbook, "Hamburgers & Fries: An American Story." Edge warns readers and cooks not to upset the balance of condiments with this burger. He says that chili, ketchup, and mustard are all forbidden, as all the flavor you need is included in the pimiento cheese topping.

Ingredients for Pimiento Cheese:

24 ounces shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

1 tsp dried, rubbed sage

1 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsps chopped scallions

pinch sugar or to taste

? cup mayonnaise

Method for Pimiento Cheese:

In a large mixing bowl, combine cheese, drained pimientos, sage, pepper, scallions, and sugar. Stir in mayonnaise until a chunky paste forms. If not using immediately, chill pimiento cheese. Remove from refrigerator just prior to cooking burgers because it will need a few minutes to soften.

Ingredients for Burgers:

1 pound ground chuck

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 buns

4 leaves lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

Method for Burgers:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine meat, salt, and pepper. Form into 4 equally sized patties. Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Place patties in skillet and cook 3–4 minutes per side for medium-rare. You may also wish to cook patties on a barbecue pit. Slather buns with pimiento cheese, then add patties, lettuce, and tomato.