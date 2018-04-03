50 years later: The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on a hotel balcony in Memphis. Fifty years later, his legacy continues and his words are just as powerful.

Despite advances the country has made since the Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. was slain while fighting poverty and racism, "the age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us," former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said Monday.

"We're still marching, we are still striving, and we're still calling on our nation's leaders to act with a sense of justice, compassion and common humanity," Holder said. "The unfortunate fact is that in 2018, America's long struggle to overcome injustice, to eliminate disparities and eradicate violence has not yet ended, and the age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us."

Dr. King had four children at the time of his death. Time has not healed all of their wounds, however.

"That period, for me, is like yesterday," said Dexter King, now 57. "People say it's been 50 years, but I'm living in step time. Forget what he did in terms of his service and commitment and contribution to humankind ... I miss my dad."

Bernice King toured a new multi-media exhibit Monday at the National Civil Rights Museum, which is located at the site of the motel where her father was shot.

"This is a very emotional time for me and my family," she said.

The exhibit includes photos of his viewing at a Memphis funeral home and the silent march that took place days after the assassination. It also has a timeline of King's final days and a clock that reads 6:01 - the time in the afternoon that he was shot.

