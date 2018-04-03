Woman shoots and wounds 4 at YouTube before killing herself - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman shoots and wounds 4 at YouTube before killing herself

By JEFF CHIU and SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding at least four people before fatally shooting herself, police and witnesses said.

Officers and federal agents swarmed the company's complex in the Bay Area city of San Bruno after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire.

Television news footage showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air. Officers patted them down to make sure none had weapons.

The shooting left "four victims who have all been transported for gunshot related injuries and we have one subject who is deceased inside the building who we believe to be the shooter," said San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with co-workers before being safely evacuated.

Will Hudson said a friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter.

"I think there might be a shooter in my building," read one text. "The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter."

San Francisco General Hospital received three patients: a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition, a spokesman said.

The hospital said later that it did not expect to receive more patients. It was not immediately clear where the fourth gunshot victim had been sent for treatment.

Google, which owns the world's biggest online video website, posted on Twitter that the company was coordinating with authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it also responded.

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on a shooting and that officials were monitoring developments.

Hudson said his friend made it safely back to San Francisco and was in contact with his family. Hudson said he's become used to hearing about gun violence but has never been so close to it.

"It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That's really the strangeness of it," he said.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned.

___

This story has been corrected to remove a reference that patients were taken to Stanford Hospital because the hospital now says it gave incorrect information about receiving patients from the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

    US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:04:27 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:48:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, file). FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a tra...(AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, file). FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a tra...
    A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.More >>
    A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.More >>

  • CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:14:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:47:40 GMT
    (CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:47:23 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly