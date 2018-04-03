Police respond to reports of shooting at California YouTube

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.
City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.
The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.
Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
