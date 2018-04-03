From the First Alert Forecast Team

It has been a breezy Tuesday under partly cloudy skies and you might question whether the weather could really turn stormy so quickly Tuesday night. Here's your First Alert reminder for the potential for overnight severe storms as a cold front marches from northwest to southeast across the Bayou State. The main threat with the overnight frontal passage will come from be damaging winds, mainly tied to the leading edge of thunderstorms ahead of that cold front.

We are expecting the first wave of storms to arrive in metro Baton Rouge around midnight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire WAFB area posted with a slight risk for severe storms and associated cold front push through the Lower Mississippi Valley. While thunderstorm winds are the main concern, we cannot exclude the potential for isolated large hail (1” in diameter or more) and even one or two tornadoes for south Louisiana.

The good news is this front is a “fast-mover” and will be east and southeast of the WAFB area by Wednesday’s sunrise. Some WAFB communities could still be dealing with lingering backside showers behind the front during the morning, but we expect the rain and clouds to be out of the area by midday with sunshine and blue skies, with picture perfect weather for Wednesday afternoon.

With the front to the east and southeast at sunrise, temperatures will dip into the mid 50s for mourning lows in and around the Red Stick. The cool and dry continental air following on he heels of the morning front will keep temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon, even with the abundant sunshine.

Temperatures for Thursday morning will start in the low to mid 40s for the Capital area, climbing into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Clear skies for Thursday morning will give way to just a very few fair weather clouds, making for a fine spring day.

Unfortunately, set rain chances at 40 percent for the latter half of Friday with rain likely (at 70 to 80 percent) for Saturday. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s near 80°, but it will be cooler on Saturday, with highs only reaching 70° or so. While we do not currently see a significant severe weather threat for the Friday/Saturday rain event, it's certainly something we will need to watch as the week progresses.

You can expect mostly cloudy skies to sun/cloud mix on Sunday, with isolated showers for the day. Look for a high temperature on Sunday in the low to mid 70s. And for next week, we’ve got yet another round of scattered rains arriving during the latter half of Monday and extending into the Tuesday morning.

